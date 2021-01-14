Miles mum busted drink driving, lashed out at police

DRINK DRIVE: Chinchilla court heard a Miles mum became violent after being pulled over by police. Pic: Brenda Strong/The Observer

After knocking off from work, Miles mum Nicole Anne Crawley, decided to have “a few beers,” but when police pulled her over, she became belligerent and aggressive.

On Thursday, January 7, the 30-year-old appeared in Chinchilla Magistrates Court and pleaded guilty to drink driving and obstructing a police officer.

Police prosecutor Derrick Brady told the court Crawley was busted on the Leichhardt Highway in Miles before midnight with an alcohol reading of .081.

“Upon interception (she) was belligerent with police – in fact, the obstruction occurred prior to the identification of the drink driving offence,” he said.

After being asked to leave her car, seargent Brady said the mum refused to carry out simple instructions, forcing police to physically move her.

The court heard the middle-aged woman became aggressive and tried to break free from police, forcing an officer to restrain her.

Defence lawyer Jessica Hine said as the cleaner is a single mother, she would be greatly affected by the loss of her licence, and submitted for the minimal disqualification period to be imposed.

Magistrate Tracy Mossop said, then “why did she behave so appallingly in relation to the police?”

Magistrate Mossop told Crawley that her prior criminal history from South Australia, showed she has trouble controlling herself, and she needs to ”get on top of it”.

For drink driving, Crawley was fined $300, and disqualified from driving two months – a conviction was not recorded as it was her first drink driveing offence.

For obstructing police, Crawley was fined $200, and a conviction was recorded.