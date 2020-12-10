Miles man who attacked his pregnant partner in court again

A MILES man grabbed his ex-partner and the mother of his children by the throat, because she ran into an old friend while grocery shopping, a court has heard.

The man, who can not be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty at the Chinchilla Magistrates Court to two charges of contravening a domestic violence order, as an aggravated offence.

Police prosecutor senior constable Jodie Tahana said the pair were separated, although living together when the crime happened on July 24, as the victim was undergoing medical procedures and needed help with their children.

Senior constable Tahana said the man in his 30s had been drinking at the pub, before he returned home and began to argue with the mother of his children for talking to a man.

While arguing about the unfaithfulness of his ex, senior constable Tahana said the man “pushed (her) against a wall and put his hand on her throat… however he did not put down any pressure.”

The court heard the mother then called police, who later arrested the man.

At 3pm on September 25, police were again called to the Miles home as the man was drunk and his ex wanted him to leave.

“Police asked the defendant if he could provide police with a text or anything in writing authorising him to be at the address and to have contact with the children, as per the current order… he could not.”

Senior constable Tahana told the court the man had served three months imprisonment in 2017 for contravening a DV order, when he drunkenly attacked his ex while she was pregnant.

During the incident, senior constable Tahana said the defendant was angry about how long it had taken his then partner to get home and he started yelling at her in front of her children and mother.

“He called her names such as a c**t and a dog,” she said.

“He’s pushed her in the chest with one hand when she was seven months pregnant… and she fell backwards.”

Magistrate Tracy Mossop told the father his actions were despicable, and his conduct and criminal history needed to be taken into consideration as he clearly had an issue with violence against women and alcohol.

“Now is the time to try and nip this in the bud… to give you a sentence which both punishes you, and will hopefully deter you… for the benefit of the mother of your children and any future woman you might become involved with,” she said.

The Miles man was sentenced to four months imprisonment, wholly suspended for 15 months, for the first offence where he grabbed his ex’s throat.

For the second charge the dad was placed on 15 months of probation, with the special condition that he must undergo counselling and rehabilitation for alcohol and domestic violence.

Convictions were recorded.