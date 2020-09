A MILES man has been tasered and capsicum sprayed in the face by police after he resisted arrest.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said police officers from Miles attended a 32-year-old man’s home who was wanted over an outstanding warrant.

About 5.20pm on Thursday, September 24 the situation between officers and the alleged offender escalated, which forced police to taser and capsicum spray the man in the face before taking him into custody.