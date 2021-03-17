Miles man loses license for Valentine’s Day drink drive

An apologetic self-employed Miles man fronted Chinchilla Magistrates Court after police caught him behind the wheel with a blood alcohol reading of 0.110.

Steven Craig Hay pleaded guilty to drink driving while over the middle alcohol limit on Thursday, March 4.

The court heard Miles officers randomly pulled Hay over on Valentines Day, February 14, on Murilla Street in Miles.

Hay told the court he was very sorry for his actions, as well as wasting the court’s and police officer’s time.

The self-employed Miles man said he’d use the mistake as a life lesson, and a reminder that it was time to “grow up”.

Magistrate Tracy Mossop fined Hay $500 and disqualified his licence for three months.

No conviction was recorded.