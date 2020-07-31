Miles man broke into Club Hotel to steal an odd midnight snack

BREAK IN: Clayton Lee Holland faced Chinchilla Court after breaking into the Club Hotel in Chinchilla. Pic: Supplied

AFTER rocking up late to his room booking at the Chinchilla Club Hotel, at 2am Clayton Lee Holland decided to help himself to the kitchen after finding the back door ajar.

The Chinchilla Magistrates Court heard Holland went looking for his room key, and after finding a key he tried it on multiple rooms with no luck.

Police prosecutor senior constable Jodie Tahana said Holland soon returned the key, and was seen on CCTV footage taking a small can of baked beans from the kitchen where he ate them before leaving.

“Police were tasked to a break and enter at the Club Hotel on Heeney St, the informant told police the defendant had entered the business through the back door, he then went into the kitchen where he set off the alarm,” snr const Tahanna said.

“The informant stated he then had an argument with the defendant over a room booking and the defendant then left in his vehicle.

“A review of CCTV footage showed the defendant had taken a key from the kitchen he then returned it taking a can of baked beans… the defendant had no permission to remove those items.”

Snr const Tahanna said when police later found Holland who said he had booked a room and there was a sign saying if the motel was unattended ‘access was via the backdoor’.

“The defendant waited several hours for the manager to contact him before he has gone into the back door which was slightly ajar,” she said.

“Upon leaving he took a small can of baked beans as he was hungry – he made no attempt to pay.”

Town agent for Legal Aid Queensland Claire Graham told the court Holland visited the Central Motor Inn and Club Hotel before attending court and paid $10 for the can of baked beans.

Magistrate Tracy Mossop told Holland that people need to sleep, and hotels operate in a way where they can’t be manned 24/7, so proper arrangements need to be made.

Holland pleaded guilty to one charge of stealing and was charged $50 dollars for the offence.

A conviction was recorded.