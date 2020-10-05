Menu
DRINK DRIVE: Alexander William Nixon, faced Chinchilla Magistrates Court for drink driving with a BAC of 0.081. Pic: Nev Madsen
News

Miles farmer and business owner caught drink driving

Peta McEachern
5th Oct 2020 3:32 PM
FATHER, business owner, and farmer, Alexander William Nixon, faced Chinchilla Magistrates Court for drink driving with a BAC of 0.081.

Nixon pleaded guilty to driving over the general alcohol limit, but not over the middle limit on Thursday, October 1.

Police prosecutor senior constable Jodie Tahana said Nixon was pulled over on Tully St in Miles on September 13.

Snr const Tahana said Nixon admitted to police he had drunk four heavy beers between 9pm and 12am.

The farmer was charged $300, and lost his drivers licence for four months.

Nixon applied for a work licence and was successful in obtaining a class HC licence, as Magistrate Tracy Mossop said Heit seemed to be a “fit and proper person to obtain a work licence.”

Magistrate Mossop told Heit she hoped a lesson was learnt, as coming to court would have put Heit, his wife, and business partner under a lot of stress.

A conviction was not recorded as it was Heit’s first drink driving offence.

