Miles drunk driver found passed out in car covered in blood

After distressing calls were made to police about a driver swerving onto the wrong side of the Leichhardt Highway, officers made a shocking discovery when they found a driver passed out covered in blood.

Police prosecutor sergeant Chris Hutchins told the Chinchilla Magistrates Court officers found Matthew Scott Lawlor on the side of the road asleep at the wheel with his keys still in the ignition on Friday, January 22, at 2.41pm.

Sergeant Hutchins said Miles officers reported the 41-year-old Miles man was slumped over his centre console with a cigarette rollie in his hand, a bottle of spirits on the passenger seat, and blood stains everywhere from a gash on his hand.

After struggling to wake the man, sergeant Hutchins said Lawlor eventually arose and was taken back to the station where he was non-compliant and mildly abusive to officers - telling them to “go and do their f------g job”.

Magistrate Tracy Mossop told Lawlor that police were in fact doing their job because they “got him”.

Lawton told the court he had a bad day at work, which is where he cut his hand, and he didn’t want to drive home because he was fighting with his father.

“I have a problem (with alcohol),” he said.

Lawlor pleaded guilty to two charges at the Chinchilla Magistrates Court on March 18 – being in charge of a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis.

The court heard Lawlor began taking steps to address his alcohol use in March, and had people around him to support his efforts to change.

Magistrate Mossop said Lawlor had lost his licence for two years after driving with a BAC of 0.263 in 2015.

“You should have well known from your history that you don’t get behind the wheel of a (car) when you’re that intoxicated,” she said.

“You were able to overcome that and you’re going to have to overcome this, because quite frankly if you have an issue with alcohol you shouldn’t be driving.

“It’s never too late... to address issues making you falter at life.”

The middle-aged man was disqualified from driving for two years and fined $2000.

A conviction was recorded.