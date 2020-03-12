Miles Devils set to rebuild this season

Grant Presnell running on to a pass from Harry Turner (being tackled by a Roma Echidnas player). Ryan Rayner looking on.

Grant Presnell running on to a pass from Harry Turner (being tackled by a Roma Echidnas player). Ryan Rayner looking on.

Every team goes through their high times and their low times.

After experiencing a tough couple of years, struggling with getting players on the field, the Miles Devils this year are focused on getting the club back to what it used to be.

Coach Ken Brown said despite having no players previously (having to poach them from Taroom at times), this year was looking more positive with a mix of experience, youth and rookies joining the team.

“The worst part about being in Miles is when kids get to 12 years of age, a lot of them go to boarding school,” Brown said.

“We have had a couple of years where we have had to go back to reserve grade and could hardly put a team on the paddock.

“So this year we are rebuilding the team and the club and trying to recruit some players.

“We have some past players coming back, so that’s a bit of a plus.”

Knowing it’s not going to happen overnight, Brown is working hard with the boys to establish a real sense of football family.

“It’s all about encouraging young men to get together and be a part of something.”

The club participated in the Kirstin Albeck Memorial 9s tournament in Roma over the weekend.

They won their first game 14-4 against Jandowae, won their second game against Mitchell 24-4, despite being two players down due to injury and finished strong, narrowly losing to Roma 14-6.

“The highlight of the second game was when Harry Myers was running onto a great pass from Thomas Williams to cross in the corner; a typical winger’s try.”

Miles are now preparing for their match in Tara on March 21.