Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
SUPPORT: he Freemason charity has granted $36,500 to the Murilla Community Centre in Miles to help with COVID-19 relief. Pic: Supplied
SUPPORT: he Freemason charity has granted $36,500 to the Murilla Community Centre in Miles to help with COVID-19 relief. Pic: Supplied
News

Miles community centre receives $30,000+

Peta McEachern
29th Apr 2020 11:31 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Freemason charity has granted $36,500 to the Murilla Community Centre in Miles to help people in the region who have been affected by the pandemic to purchase necessities such as food, fuel, pharmaceuticals and toiletries.

Families in the Western Downs region, who are suffering financial hardship in the wake of COVID-19, can continue to receive emergency assistance from Murilla Community Centre thanks to an Emergency Grant from Hand Heart Pocket the Charity of Freemasons Queensland.

Murilla Community Centre Manager Cecily Brockhurst said the grant allowed the centre to continue to support thousands of Western Downs residents, particularly those who were ineligible for other forms of assistance.

“We are seeing greater demand for emergency relief in the Western Downs as people lose their jobs or their working hours are reduced because of the coronavirus. Many are also still suffering from the effects of the drought, so our community is facing some unique economic challenges,” Ms Brockhurst said.

“We expect a large number of people will need emergency relief while they go through the process of applying for unemployment benefits.

“This grant will alleviate some of that financial stress and allow us to also provide support for anyone who falls through the cracks and is unable to claim government assistance.”

Hand Heart Pocket Chief Executive Officer Gary Mark said the Freemason charity was focused on assisting its existing charity partners and working with Freemason Lodges to increase support at a grassroots level during the coronavirus pandemic.

“This COVID-19 Emergency Grant is in addition to the $102,500 Significant Grant provided to the Centre in July last year to purchase a bus and vehicle to ensure the elderly and those with a disability in the community could maintain their independence,” Mr Mark said.

“Hand Heart Pocket is committed to ensuring its existing charity partners can continue providing support to the community during this challenging time and achieve their planned outcomes over the long-term.

“Murilla Community Centre provides an essential service for its region, and we are pleased to be able to provide this extra support to help them continue to meet the growing community need for emergency relief.”

The Murilla Community Centre’s existing emergency relief program granted most of its funding through a volunteer-run second-hand bookstore which had to close due to social distancing regulations – putting the emergency relief program in jeopardy at a time when it was needed most.

charity coronaviruis coronaviruschinchilla coronavirus support miles murilla community centre western downs community

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        REVEALED: When the Chinchilla Weir gates will re-open

        premium_icon REVEALED: When the Chinchilla Weir gates will re-open

        News THE Queensland Government has relaxed COVID-19 restrictions, but here's when you will be able to take the family to the weir.

        1000 jobs created as council hands down $50m COVID package

        premium_icon 1000 jobs created as council hands down $50m COVID package

        News Western Downs ratepayers and businesses are in for massive savings

        CANCELLED: Chinchilla Garden Competition

        premium_icon CANCELLED: Chinchilla Garden Competition

        News SEPTEMBER is set the be less vibrant this year with the cancellation of the...

        Ask the experts: top tips for learning at home in COVID-19

        premium_icon Ask the experts: top tips for learning at home in COVID-19

        News As families grapple with schooling at home this term, we asked the experienced...