Miles CBD revamp to celebrate local community stories

ARTISTIC MINDS: The artistic community of Miles gathered at Kylie Bourne's exhibition 'TRE360' at the Dogwood Crossing art gallery. Pic: Kate McCormack

THE Miles community is being encouraged to reflect on the brilliance of their town and share their exciting local stories to help contribute to the design of the new Miles CBD Streetscape project.

Western Downs Regional Council is fast-tracking the design phase of the revitalised Miles CBD Streetscape as part of its massive $50 million COVID-19 Recovery Package to secure and create jobs and enhance the liveability of the region.

The new Streetscape project is focused on uncovering the history and unique character of Miles and will feature storytelling opportunities to reflect the tales of the local community.

Mayor Paul McVeigh said design consultants VEE Design, Fourfold Studio and HIGS were working very closely with the community to undertake the design phase on behalf of Council.

“This project is all about highlighting local stories so we’re encouraging the community to participate by sharing their favourite memories with us,” Cr McVeigh said.

“Our community members are the loudest advocates for what’s great about our region, and it’s fantastic to have the residents steer the vision for this project.

“As the community hub of Miles, Dogwood Crossing is playing an important role in the project acting as a drop-off point for submissions and hosting community workshops.

“As part of the process, Community groups and residents have been invited to submit their stories through written form, drawings, poems, sound recordings, video recordings, photos or other mediums.

“Once we’ve received feedback, an interpretation strategy will be implemented for the streetscape design to identify the key opportunities to bring these stories to life.

“This is a really special project for the Miles community which will revitalise the main town strip and encourage more people to meet, dine and shop locally.”

VEE Design Director David Hatherly said when complete, the new Miles main street will be a place that all locals will be proud of.

“We want the main street of Miles to tell the local stories and legends of the town, celebrate the people that have made Miles successful over its proud history and to establish Miles as the heritage heart of the Western Downs welcoming visitors to spend time in Miles,” Mr Hatherly said.

“We have been working very closely with passionate local community members and look forward to interpreting local stories through the new streetscape.”

Design Consultant Fourfold Studio leading the storytelling activity, a spokeswoman for the studio said, “through this project we wish to extract local stories and history and use this to inform design aspects of the Miles Streetscape.”

“Stories will be bought to life through opportunities such as wayfinding, digital storytelling, public artwork or material choices,” she said.

“The result will be a streetscape project which is truly unique to Miles and will be loved by locals and visitors alike.”

The Miles CBD revitalisation is one of several major projects Council is fast-tracking to ensure they’re ‘shovel ready’ and eligible for co-funding from the State and Federal Governments.