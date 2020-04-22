Miles business owner finds another way to keep shop thriving

INNOVATIVE: Lisa Kennedy is launching a brand online store so her customers can access her items anytime they want.

OPENING the door to the business for a new day of trading, unsure how people will walk in and wondering how long they can keep their doors open for, not many can despite that it is tough times for local retail businesses.

Western Downs resident Lisa Kennedy who only opened a brand new store in Murilla Street, Miles in February, hasn’t had the perfect start, losing customers due to travel restrictions.

With multiple businesses already closing down completely, the owner of Kennedy Collections is not only adapting to the current situation but is leaving her fans a reason to rejoice this month by launching an online store.

“I’ve been touring Queensland with a pop-up store for over seven years, so my thousands of customers live far and wide,” she said.

“I had been thinking about launching an online store for a while, and when my usual pop up fairs were cancelled due to the virus, it was the kick start I needed.

“Many of my regular customers drop into the Miles store on their way through to Toowoomba or Brisbane, and since that type of travel has been on hold, I’m thrilled to offer online shopping to make access to beautiful pieces easier for those who can’t get to my store.”

Passionate for creating for a welcoming environment in the home, sound design and country style, this is all evident in her eclectic range including harming furniture, divine jewellery and stylish clothing.

She has helped the business build a reputation with her on the unique style and sharp eye.

Understanding that retail is tough in regional areas, Lisa wanted to grow and expand.

“To do so, I knew I needed to get online,” she said.

“So I was delighted to be introduced to the Business Navigator Western Downs team.

“Just having someone to push me along who’s as invested in my business as I am is great,” she said.

“I’ve appreciated the advice and assistance of their marketing guru Ailsa Cass in creating the online store.

“And we are launching just in time for Mother’s Day!”

Ariane de Rooy, Lead Business Coach for Business Navigator Western Downs, said, when travel stopped in late March, they knew Lisa needed to be online as soon as possible.

“She’s great to work with and has put a huge effort into upskilling and creating the store so quickly,” she said.

“We’re very proud and enjoy helping a great small regional business grow.”

Business Navigator Western Downs is a business growth advisory service supported by Shell’s QGC business and delivered by Toowoomba and Surat Basin Enterprise.

Lisa Kennedy Collections is now online at www.lisakennedycollections.com.au