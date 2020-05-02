Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
VISITORS: Milton House in Miles is now allowing visitors during the COVID-19 pandemic.
VISITORS: Milton House in Miles is now allowing visitors during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Lifestyle

Miles aged care facility allows visitors

Zoe Bell
2nd May 2020 12:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

RESIDENTS at the aged facility Milton House in Miles will now have something to look forward to during these challenging times.

After the announcement from Prime Minister Scott Morrison, Darling Downs Health Services (DDH) who operate the facility, surveyed residents and families about their preferences regarding visitors.

They are currently welcoming visitors; however, strict safety guidelines have been put in place to protect the most vulnerable patients from novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

"There will be a screening all visitors before entry to ensure they are well," a DDH spokesperson said.

"We are asking that visits be limited to two people per resident per day and that visits be limited to two hours, with discretion for exceptional circumstances.

"We are all asking that visitors follow handwashing and social distancing guidelines, and no as per the Australian Department of Health guidelines, no visitors under 16 years of age are allowed to visit."

While the company is trying to manage the spread of COVID-19, they still understand the importance of feeling connected.

They are still making sure residents stay in touch with their family and friends, through guiding them on how to use phones and Facetime.

"We have also sourced iPads specifically dedicated to helping residents speak face-to-face through applications like Skype," the DDH spokesperson said.

"We also have a computer on wheels that residents can use to communicate with family and friends.

"We have rostered extra diversional therapy staff to help residents to phone, Facetime or Skype loved ones, while continuing to help them enjoy regular daily activities within their home and garden.

"We have also rostered an extra enrolled nurse night shift to provide additional support to staff and residents during this time.

"We know that regular contact with friends and family plays a very important role in each residents' wellbeing, and we thank our residents and loved ones for adapting to the current circumstances and protecting the most vulnerable people in our communities by staying in touch and visiting safely during these challenging times."

aged care facility coronavirus coronavirusmiles covid-19 darling downs health services miles milton house

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Chinchilla businesses have ‘better chance of survival’

        premium_icon Chinchilla businesses have ‘better chance of survival’

        News Council’s massive recovery package set to put local businesses ahead of the competition.

        20+ things to do within 50km of Chinchilla

        premium_icon 20+ things to do within 50km of Chinchilla

        News CHINCHILLA residents have just a few more hours to wait until they can taste a form...

        Western Downs locations will be upgraded with $33m funding

        premium_icon Western Downs locations will be upgraded with $33m funding

        News The new projects will create jobs for local workers.

        Virus fight: Another zero day, but ‘don’t mess it up’

        Virus fight: Another zero day, but ‘don’t mess it up’

        News Annastacia Palaszczuk provides update on coronavirus in Qld