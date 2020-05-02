Miles aged care facility allows visitors

VISITORS: Milton House in Miles is now allowing visitors during the COVID-19 pandemic.

RESIDENTS at the aged facility Milton House in Miles will now have something to look forward to during these challenging times.

After the announcement from Prime Minister Scott Morrison, Darling Downs Health Services (DDH) who operate the facility, surveyed residents and families about their preferences regarding visitors.

They are currently welcoming visitors; however, strict safety guidelines have been put in place to protect the most vulnerable patients from novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

"There will be a screening all visitors before entry to ensure they are well," a DDH spokesperson said.

"We are asking that visits be limited to two people per resident per day and that visits be limited to two hours, with discretion for exceptional circumstances.

"We are all asking that visitors follow handwashing and social distancing guidelines, and no as per the Australian Department of Health guidelines, no visitors under 16 years of age are allowed to visit."

While the company is trying to manage the spread of COVID-19, they still understand the importance of feeling connected.

They are still making sure residents stay in touch with their family and friends, through guiding them on how to use phones and Facetime.

"We have also sourced iPads specifically dedicated to helping residents speak face-to-face through applications like Skype," the DDH spokesperson said.

"We also have a computer on wheels that residents can use to communicate with family and friends.

"We have rostered extra diversional therapy staff to help residents to phone, Facetime or Skype loved ones, while continuing to help them enjoy regular daily activities within their home and garden.

"We have also rostered an extra enrolled nurse night shift to provide additional support to staff and residents during this time.

"We know that regular contact with friends and family plays a very important role in each residents' wellbeing, and we thank our residents and loved ones for adapting to the current circumstances and protecting the most vulnerable people in our communities by staying in touch and visiting safely during these challenging times."