Midnight storm lashed Chinchilla

ISOLATED and patchy rain smashed chinchilla last night with lightning illuminating up the sky in a spectacular display.

As the thunder rumbled, the late-night storm woke locals and disrupted power supply shortly, but the rain is a welcome addition to the already wet weekend.

A spokeswoman for the Bureau of Meteorology said the rain was quite patchy with residents receiving around 10 to 30mm.

Jimbour West received higher rainfalls the spokeswoman said, recording a solid 30mm, while Dalby recorded 12mm.

Along with most of Queensland the Chinchilla received decent rainfall over the weekend – the biggest the region has seen for several months.

Rainy conditions upheld for most of the weekend in Chinchilla with the brunt of the storm dropping 25mm On Friday, January 17.

Surrounding areas recorded similar rainfall to Chinchilla, with a few lucky towns hitting up to 100mm.

A spokesman for the Bureau of Meteorology said Miles received 25mm over the weekend.

“Some surrounding areas got quite a bit higher, so where Miles only got 25mm, a location just down the road to the south east got 56mm, and another 81mm - so that’s quite close between Chinchilla and Miles,” the spokesman said.

“To the east most of the locations got readings above 50mm, and if you go a little bit further a few locations even got above 100mm.”

Here are some of the rainfall statistics from around the region; Taroom recorded 20mm, Dalby and Macalister 60mm-70mm, Oaky 100mm, and Jandowae smashed it out of the park with 130mm.

There is potentially more rain on the way said the BOM spokesman, with showers and storms settling in over quite a large area of Queensland today, Monday January 20.

“We are expecting as the moisture increases and pushes further inland, that large parts around Taroom and east of Roma, there’s a medium chance of rain for the coming week,” he said.

Although the rain is more than welcome, the spokesman said it isn’t enough to put a dint in drought conditions.

“It’s nice to get a bit of rain, but at this stage we’re not considering it drought breaking,” he said.

“To break a drought for example, it needs to be quite large and over quite a long period of time to break a drought.”

