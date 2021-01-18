Middle-aged P-plater allegedly busted drink driving

FACING COURT: A 38-year-old Marsden man was busted by police while he was allegedly drink driving along the Warrego Hwy. Picture: File

FACING COURT: A 38-year-old Marsden man was busted by police while he was allegedly drink driving along the Warrego Hwy. Picture: File

A middle-aged P-plater has landed himself in hot water after he was allegedly caught drink driving.

Dalby police intercepted the Marsden man about 5pm along the Warrego Hwy on January 16, for the purpose of a roadside breath test.

The 38-year-old allegedly blew over the no alcohol limit, returning a reading of 0.036 per cent.

He will face Dalby Magistrates Court on February 23.

A middle-aged P-plater has landed himself in hot water after he was allegedly caught drink driving.

Dalby police intercepted the Marsden man about 5pm along the Warrego Hwy on January 16, for the purpose of a roadside breath test.

The 38-year-old allegedly blew over the no alcohol limit, returning a reading of 0.036 per cent.

He will face Dalby Magistrates Court on February 23.