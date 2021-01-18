Middle-aged P-plater allegedly busted drink driving

FACING COURT: A 38-year-old Marsden man will be facing court after he was allegedly caught drink driving. Picture: File

FACING COURT: A 38-year-old Marsden man will be facing court after he was allegedly caught drink driving. Picture: File

A middle-aged P-plater has landed himself in hot water after he was allegedly caught drink driving.

Dalby police intercepted the Marsden man about 5pm along the Warrego Hwy on January 16 for the purpose of a roadside breath test.

The 38-year-old allegedly blew over the no alcohol limit allowed, returning a reading of 0.036 per cent.

He will face Dalby Magistrates Court on February 23.

A middle-aged P-plater has landed himself in hot water after he was allegedly caught drink driving.

Dalby police intercepted the Marsden man about 5pm along the Warrego Hwy on January 16 for the purpose of a roadside breath test.

The 38-year-old allegedly blew over the no alcohol limit allowed, returning a reading of 0.036 per cent.

He will face Dalby Magistrates Court on February 23.