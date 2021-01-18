Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
FACING COURT: A 38-year-old Marsden man will be facing court after he was allegedly caught drink driving. Picture: File
FACING COURT: A 38-year-old Marsden man will be facing court after he was allegedly caught drink driving. Picture: File
Crime

Middle-aged P-plater allegedly busted drink driving

Sam Turner
18th Jan 2021 11:49 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A middle-aged P-plater has landed himself in hot water after he was allegedly caught drink driving.

Dalby police intercepted the Marsden man about 5pm along the Warrego Hwy on January 16 for the purpose of a roadside breath test.

The 38-year-old allegedly blew over the no alcohol limit allowed, returning a reading of 0.036 per cent.

He will face Dalby Magistrates Court on February 23.

A middle-aged P-plater has landed himself in hot water after he was allegedly caught drink driving.

Dalby police intercepted the Marsden man about 5pm along the Warrego Hwy on January 16 for the purpose of a roadside breath test.

The 38-year-old allegedly blew over the no alcohol limit allowed, returning a reading of 0.036 per cent.

He will face Dalby Magistrates Court on February 23.

dalby crime dalby magistrates court dalby police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Queensland drought-declared communities secure $5m

        Premium Content Queensland drought-declared communities secure $5m

        News $5 million in funding will be available for community groups, councils, not-for-profit organisations and school P&Cs, in drought-declared communities. FULL DETAILS:...

        Severe storm warning issued for parts of Western Downs

        Premium Content Severe storm warning issued for parts of Western Downs

        Weather The Bureau of Meteorology issued a warning for damaging winds, large hail stones...

        Australia Day events in Chinchilla, Miles District

        Premium Content Australia Day events in Chinchilla, Miles District

        News FULL LIST: From pig races to market stalls, here’s where you and the family can...

        $200m funding available to kickstart Maranoa economy

        Premium Content $200m funding available to kickstart Maranoa economy

        News Applications have opened for Maranoa community organisation to access vital funding...