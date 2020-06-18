Michelle Williams welcomes second child

Michelle Williams and Thomas Kail attend the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards on January 05, 2020. Picture: Getty Images.

Congratulations are in order for Michelle Williams and Thomas Kail.

The two have just welcomed their first child together, Us Weekly is reporting.

It's the second child for Williams, and her first with Kail. Her daughter with late Australian actor Heath Ledger, Matilda, is 14-years-old.

Kail and Williams were snapped out and about in NYC in March wearing wedding rings shortly before the city went into lockdown, though a rep declined to confirm that they'd tied the knot at the time.

Williams, 39, revealed her baby bump at the Golden Globes in January.

The couple, pictured at Golden Globes in January, has welcomed their first child. Picture: Getty Images.

Upon winning for her role in Fosse/Verdon at the awards ceremony, which was directed by Kail, 42, she made an impassioned speech in support of abortion rights, saying: "I wouldn't have been able to do this without employing a woman's right to choose, to choose when to have my children and with whom."

Kail, who also directed productions of Hamilton and In the Heights on Broadway, was first linked to Williams in December 2019.

Previously, the actress had been married to indie rocker Phil Elverum, who performs as Mount Eerie.

A December 2019 People magazine profile of Williams avoided the suspicious timeline of her separation from Elverum and subsequent relationship with Kail.

Both were in serious relationships - Williams with Elverum and Kail with actress Angela Christian - when they met filming Fosse/Verdon between November 2018 and March 2019.

Williams reportedly split with Elverum in "early 2019". It's unclear when Kail and Christian broke up.

