Alastair Ashley is one of the 40 students attending the UQ Rural Clinical School in Rockhampton.
City doctors get taste of rural health in Central Queensland

Steph Allen
stephanie.allen@capnews.com.au
15th Jan 2020 3:23 PM | Updated: 7:11 PM
BRISBANE medical student, Karen Li, was one of 40 to journey to University of Queensland's Rural Clinical School in Rockhampton this week to undergo the 2020 prep week.

The 23-year-old will only be in the Beef Capital for a week, while others will stay in the city for the remainder of the year for their third or fourth years.

"We are experiencing what it's like to be in a more rural location and what healthcare is like around here," Ms Li said.

"You just get a bit of a hands-on experience and it's a requirement for our course.

"Some people can choose to be based rural and others can choose to come for six weeks and stuff."

 

Alastair Ashley is one of the 40 students attending the UQ Rural Clinical School in Rockhampton.
Ms Li said the rural aspect of her degree was a great way to expose future doctors to other skills.

"It's really important to get an idea of what it's like elsewhere, not just in metropolitan areas and how management changes depending on that," she said.

"You would see lots of different cases, injuries and sicknesses so it's good to have some variety.

"The sense of community here would be really good and I think as doctors here you'd probably learn to do a lot more and be able to get similar outcomes but with more limited resources."

Ms Li will head to Beaudesert in April for six weeks to for her rural placement.

"I'm looking forward to that. It should be an exciting experience," she said.

Alastair Ashley, 24, is also from Brisbane and will study alongside Ms Li for the week.

 

Karen Li is one of the 40 students attending the UQ Rural Clinical School in Rockhampton.
"I'm here for the week to get a bit of baseline experience about the rural ­experience and to learn the skills that will be required on my rural placement in theatre," Mr Ashley said.

"You get to experience practising medicine in a location with more limited resources and access to a specialist and other things you kind of take for granted in a metropolitan area.

"I think that it's really ­important and I think you get to have more engagement with the local community and you really get to know the area that you're in.

"I think the experience is really valuable but personally I'll end probably practising in a metropolitan centre." Mr Ashley will head to Theodore next week for six weeks before returning to Redcliffe.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

