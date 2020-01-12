$5000 of methamphetamine found in stolen car on Warrego Hwy

Methamphetamine found in stolen car on Warrego Hwy

ABOUT $5000 of meth was allegedly discovered after police intercepted a stolen car on Sunday morning.

Two men were travelling along the Warrego Hwy in a stolen car abour 2.30am when police pulled them over

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said 9.7g of methamphetamine and other drug related material was found in the car.

A 38-year-old male is being held in custody and will face Roma Magistrates Court tomorrow.

The 21-year-old female was released on bail and will face Roma Magistrates Court on February 5.