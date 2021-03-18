Meth, prescription drugs allegedly uncovered in routine stop

FACING COURT: A 44-year-old Tara man will face Dalby Magistrates Court following an alleged incident with police on March 16. Picture: File

A treasure trove of illegal narcotics and drug related items were allegedly discovered in a middle aged Tara man’s car when he was pulled over by police.

The 47-year-old man’s vehicle was intercepted along Nicholson St about 9.45am after it aroused suspicion from police.

It’s alleged police uncovered two bags of meth weighing 0.53g and 0.23g respectively.

Seven prescription drugs were then allegedly found along with clip seal bags, a straw, and a syringe.

The man was charged with possession of dangerous drugs, unlawful possession of restricted drugs, possession property suspected in the commission of a drug offence, and failure to dispose of a syringe.

He will faced Dalby Magistrates Court on April 27.

