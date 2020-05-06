Meth house horror: Family flees contaminated home

A Sunshine Coast woman is desperate for help after she and her family were forced to flee their meth-infested home with "nothing but the clothes on our backs".

Nambour mother and grandmother Natalie King is now without a home and has lost most of her possessions, after her rental property was deemed contaminated with meth last week.

She told the Daily she and five other members of her family had only lived in the Morayfield home for seven days before they were forced to relocate after the contamination caused a number of health issues.

She said she initially put the headaches, rashes, vomiting and anxiety they were experiencing down to the stress of moving, but was shocked when told the house had tested positive to meth contamination.

Ms King said there was a strong smell through the house, which had been cleaned and repainted prior to her moving in, leading testers to believe the house was previously occupied by "severe" meth users.

"In my gut instinct I knew (the health issues) were linked to the smell in that room," she said.

Ms King said they were told to leave the house and throw out most of their possessions, due to the contamination.

Natalie King and her family are now desperately searching for a house after they were forced to flee their meth-contaminated rental property.

Now, the large family is split between three houses while they search for another rental property and try to rebuild their lives.

Ms King estimated they were forced to throw away about $30,000 worth of contents.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help them through the difficult time.

Ms King was able to terminate her lease, and said her landlord and property manager had been "amazing".

She said more people should have their homes tested for meth contamination, but feared many avoided it over fears of costly clean-ups.

"I don't think people are worried about a $130 test," she said. "I think they're worried about a positive result."