Drug utensils were among the illegal paraphernalia allegedly found at a North Mackay man’s house on Wednesday. Picture: Supplied
Crime

Meth, fireworks and a rifle: North Mackay man charged

Lillian Watkins
15th Apr 2021 11:30 AM | Updated: 4:24 PM
Weapons, fireworks and drugs were among the illegal paraphernalia allegedly found at a North Mackay man's house on Wednesday.

Mackay detectives searched the Canberra Street home where they allegedly found a large quantity of methylamphetamine, a rifle, ammunition, drug utensils, fireworks and about $20,000 in cash.

Police will allege the man also possessed items from a break and enter on a Blacks Beach residence on April 3. A red Honda motorbike was allegedly stolen in that burglary.

The man was denied bail and is expected to appear in Mackay Magistrates Court on Thursday.

An 18-year-old North Mackay woman was also issued a Notice to Appear for possessing a drug utensil.

Mackay Daily Mercury

