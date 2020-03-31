Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
WAKE UP CALL: A Chinchilla mother was slammed by a judge for engaging in meth. Pic: Supplied
WAKE UP CALL: A Chinchilla mother was slammed by a judge for engaging in meth. Pic: Supplied
News

METH BUST MUM: ‘Scales are for baking a cake with my kid’

Peta McEachern
31st Mar 2020 3:11 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WHEN police uncovered a meth cache in a Chinchilla mother’s car she said the utensils were for baking a cake with her child.

On March 19, Cortney Marree Young, 32, faced Chinchilla Magistrates Court on four charges including possessing a dangerous drug, possessing utensils or pipes that had been used, possession of property suspected of having been used in connection with the commission of a drug offence, and not wearing a seatbelt correctly.

Police prosecutor senior constable Jodie Tahana told the court that when Young’s car was pulled over by police at 11.30pm on Slessar St, an officer noticed she was nervous and had her seatbelt on incorrectly which raised suspicions and led to a vehicle search.

The court heard the search uncovered a water pipe, digital scales, a meth scoop, and a glass meth pipe which had a white crystal substance in the bulb.

“The defendant stated that the substance was methamphetamine and that it was hers,” Snr Const. Jodie Tahana said.

“(Young) said she last used the scales with her child to bake a cake – she could not explain why they were in the vehicle... a white substance was also found on the scales.”

Duty lawyer Claire Graham said Young is currently unemployed but recently worked with QGC in an administration role, and states she isn’t a drug addicted person.

Magistrate Tracy Mossop said she hoped this had been a wake-up call and to prioritise her child in the future.

“Nothing disturbs me more than when I hear somebody is engaging in drug association and they are the parent of a child,” Magistrate Mossop said.

“Quite frankly it doesn’t mater what the courts do with you as a penalty to try and stop you or deter you from committing these sorts of offences – being a mother really should if your child is a priority.

“This is an insidious drug, you might have instructed that you’re not addicted, but this drug is highly addictive, this drug destroys people’s lives, this drug destroys the pleasure centre of your brain.

“I hope you have a wake-up call and you realise you need to desist from this type of behaviour.”

Young pleaded guilty before she was fined $500 for the drug related offences, $150 for the seatbelt offence, and convictions were recorded.

chinchilla magestrates court cortney marree young drug related offences magistrate tracy mossop methamhetamine police prosecutor jodie tehana

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        NOT THIS YEAR: Grey nomads told to stay away

        premium_icon NOT THIS YEAR: Grey nomads told to stay away

        News There will be no tourist season in western Queensland this year, after councils banded together to tell caravaners not to come.

        ‘Million dollar question:’ Caravan park owners next move

        premium_icon ‘Million dollar question:’ Caravan park owners next move

        News River Gum Tourist Park owners in St George said they are remaining open for the...

        Coronavirus Queensland update: All you need to know

        Coronavirus Queensland update: All you need to know

        Health New hotspot emerges as number of cases climbs to almost 750

        'Dob them in' plea as 1100 tourists defy lockdown

        premium_icon 'Dob them in' plea as 1100 tourists defy lockdown

        News Queenslanders continue to throw parties and flock to beaches