Meth addiction wrecks school captain’s life

THE persuasive power of methamphetamine addiction took Harrison Brett Ellis, 28, from a promising career and dumped him in a jail cell.

The Toowoomba Supreme Court heard yesterday that Dalby police stopped a car in which Ellis was a passenger, on May 16, 2019.

Crown Prosecutor Matt LeGrand said police found three clip-seal bags containing 10.7 grams of methamphetamine with purity of 76.7 per cent.

Police also found Ellis in possession of a backpack containing pipes, needles and other drug utensils.

The court heard Ellis was earlier sentenced to a 12 month jail term for drug offences that occurred the same day as his arrest for possession.

While eligible for parole on January 21, 2020, Ellis was held on remand to be sentenced in the Supreme Court.

Acting in his defence, lawyer David Jones said Ellis was introduced to drugs late in life.

"He was in fact the school captain of Tara State High School and a qualified electrician," Mr Jones said.

"He threw it all way because he became addicted to drugs."

The court heard Ellis had been in custody for about 13 months, after his arrest and earlier convictions in the lower courts.

Judge Martin Burns said this was more than enough time in jail for a man with a limited criminal history.

"In around 2017 you commenced using drugs and you became addicted," he said.

"What occurred is unfortunately a familiar tale.

"You were a young man with your whole life ahead of you, but your use of drugs had a very serious affect."

After Ellis pleaded guilty to possessing a dangerous drug over two grams Judge Burns sentenced him to two years jail, with immediate parole.