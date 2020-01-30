Mental health workshop tailored to rural communities

FREE mental health workshops tailored to rural communities battling drought will be launched in Roma to equip southwest residents with the tools to raise awareness and prevent suicide.

The Rural Minds workshop is being billed as a compact, nuts and bolts session designed for country people who are either experiencing mental health issues, or who are in a position to help others.

Suicide Prevention Coordinator Heather Geary said the sessions are open to anybody who wants to raise their awareness and confidence about mental health.

“There’s a focus on testimonial material from those with first-hand experience of mental health issues in a rural context,” she said.

“It’s a fantastic opportunity for the community to get some very practical advice and guidance about mental health.

“Even for community stakeholders like business owners or sporting club administrators who are in a position to recognise the early signs of mental distress among their members or staff,” she said.

The workshops will be facilitated by Royal Flying Doctor Service (RFDS) Clinical Lead Dr Tim Driscoll.

“It’s important to show participants that they’re not alone in experiencing stress or anguish in a rural context,” Dr Driscoll said.

The Rural Minds workshop on February 4 will be followed by a two-day Mental Health First Aid forum on February 5 and 6.

Western Queensland Primary Health Network Program Manager Heather Hall said relationship breakdowns are a key contributor to poor mental health.

“So while the program targets primary producers and others in the rural sector, the fact is anyone can experience relationship pressures and deterioration,” she said.

“That’s why we are encouraging people from all walks of life to attend.”

“Mental health is everyone’s business and if community members have even a little bit of knowledge, this can make a huge difference to many,” Mrs Hall said.

When: Tuesday February 4

Where: Roma Cultural Centre, Bungil St

For more information or to register: https://www.rrmh.com.au/programs/rural-minds/

If you or someone you know is struggling from mental health, you can contact one of the below organisations:

Lifeline: 13 11 14

Beyond Blue: 1300 22 4636

MensLine Australia: 1300 78 99 78

Suicide Call Back Service: 1300 659 467