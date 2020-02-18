Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The pair armed themselves with a tomahawk and a baton, and covered their faces with handkerchiefs before they entered the Albion store.
The pair armed themselves with a tomahawk and a baton, and covered their faces with handkerchiefs before they entered the Albion store. File photo
Crime

Men lose appeal over violent axe robbery

by Christine Flatley
18th Feb 2020 12:01 PM

TWO men involved in a violent jewellery store robbery where the owner's foot was severed with a tomahawk have failed to have their convictions overturned.

Nathan John Rickards and Tobias John Anthony Turner were jailed for eight and nine years respectively for their roles in the violent robbery in Brisbane in 2016.

The pair armed themselves with a tomahawk and a baton, and covered their faces with handkerchiefs before they entered the Albion store.

The owner, Zsolt Kovacs, and two employees were forced into the workshop and restrained with metal cable ties.

Rickards and Turner then started ransacking the shop.

When Mr Kovacs broke free and tried to stop the robbery, he was repeatedly hit in the back of the head with the tomahawk.

His foot was then severed.

The thieves, one of whom had his disguise knocked off during the altercation, made off with a large amount of jewellery.

They were later arrested and linked to the robbery by DNA evidence, confessions made to associates, and eyewitness descriptions.

Rickards and Turner appealed their convictions, arguing they were unsound because the jury had been improperly directed about evidence linking them to the robbery.

Turner also argued the entire jury should have been discharged when the judge ruled one juror was incapable of properly considering the evidence.

However, the Court of Appeal on Tuesday found there had been no miscarriage of justice, and that the evidence supported a guilty verdict.

The court dismissed both appeals against conviction.

More Stories

Show More
armed men armed robbery axe attack crime

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Servo that sold contaminated fuel racks up major repair bill

        premium_icon Servo that sold contaminated fuel racks up major repair bill

        News CUSTOMERS who suffered major car troubles after filling their tanks with contaminated fuel at a Western Downs service station are set to receive compensation.

        Battle on the Balonne hoping to be bigger than ever before

        Battle on the Balonne hoping to be bigger than ever before

        News While the river is now at nearly full capacity, Battle on the Balonne still needs...

        • 18th Feb 2020 11:22 AM
        OP results: Our most improved schools revealed

        premium_icon OP results: Our most improved schools revealed

        Education See where you school ranked in our special interactive

        When rain will return to the southeast

        premium_icon When rain will return to the southeast

        Weather Showers are set to return and last for several days