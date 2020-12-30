Melissa McCarthy expected to film new series in Byron Bay

The Northern Rivers filming industry is abuzz with news that production offices for an upcoming TV series for Netflix starring Melissa McCarthy have been set up in the area.

Using the same Ballina CBD offices used by an earlier film production shot in the area, the pre-production work is rumoured to be about to start here in February for God's Favourite Idiot.

US specialised publication The Hollywood Reporter revealed earlier this month that McCarthy will be starring alongside her husband, Ben Falcone, in God's Favourite Idiot, a 16-episode show for Netflix created by Falcone.

The 16-episode series will tell the story of mid-level technical support employee Clark Thompson (Falcone), who finds love with a co-worker at the same time he receives a message from God.

Sydney's The Daily Telegraph revealed a week later that the couple was looking at having the series shot in Australia.

"They just love it in Australia and absolutely want to make the series here," a production source told the Telegraph.

"With everything going on in the US right now, the pandemic is out of control, they want to stay here."

The production will mark the couple's sixth collaboration, and further Australian and Hollywood stars are expected to be added to the cast.

The couple will be producing the series via their company On The Day.

McCarthy arrived in Byron Bay with her family over the past few months while filming the $100 million Hulu mini series Nine Perfect Strangers.

Netflix declined to comment.