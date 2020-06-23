Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Keilor Views Primary School is closed after a student tested positive for coronavirus. Picture: Google Maps
Keilor Views Primary School is closed after a student tested positive for coronavirus. Picture: Google Maps
News

Melbourne schools closed over virus cases

by Phoebe Loomes
23rd Jun 2020 9:54 AM

Two separate primary schools in Melbourne have closed after students tested positive for coronavirus.

The students from Keilor Views Primary in the north west and Brunswick East Primary School in the inner city both tested positive for COVID-19. Both schools will be closed for three days and deep cleaning will take place before they reopen at the end of the week.

Both of the schools are located in local councils that have been designated coronavirus hot spots, Moreland and Brimbank.

Investigations are now underway to determine whether students and staff connected to the cases will be required to self-isolate.

"Further investigations will be undertaken by DHHS (Department of Health and Human Services), the school and DET (Department of Education and Training) to identify whether any staff or students are required to self-isolate," the Education Department said in a statement to the ABC.

coronaviruspromo
Keilor Views Primary School is closed after a student tested positive for coronavirus. Picture: Google Maps
Keilor Views Primary School is closed after a student tested positive for coronavirus. Picture: Google Maps

Health Minister Greg Hunt said this morning on ABC Breakfast certain areas could face localised lockdowns if the number of coronavirus cases don't come down by July 19.

Those areas include Brimbank, Cardinia, Casey, Darebin, Hume and Moreland.

Originally published as Melbourne schools closed over virus cases

More Stories

coronavirus covid-19 health schools victoria

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        What a relief: Chinchilla weir reopens with new amenities

        premium_icon What a relief: Chinchilla weir reopens with new amenities

        News Western Downs Regional Council has completed an upgrade to the weir’s amenities as part of the recovery package.

        School concert band performance planned

        premium_icon School concert band performance planned

        News The Chinchilla Christian College concert band is eager to put on a show for the...

        Victoria lockout: Premier says National Cabinet to decide

        premium_icon Victoria lockout: Premier says National Cabinet to decide

        News Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk provides update on COVID-19 cases

        Council’s plans to bring big business to Western Downs

        premium_icon Council’s plans to bring big business to Western Downs

        News IN AN ambitious effort to boost the Western Downs economy, the council will waive...