Megan Gale farewells brother at Perth funeral

Supermodel Megan Gale joins family in Perth to farewell brother Jason at Fremantle Cemetery

Supermodel Megan Gale joined family in Perth on Tuesday to lay her brother Jason to rest more than a month after he was reported missing and later found dead in tragic circumstances.

Mr Gale, 49, was farewelled by a crowd of at least 200 in a cremation service at Fremantle Cemetery.

His famous sister, who now lives in Melbourne, was among the mourners - seen wearing a dark coat and sunglasses as she got into a limousine with other family after the service.

It is unclear if her partner, former AFL player Shaun Hampson, or their son River and daughter Rosie were also in attendance.

It was likely Gale would have had to quarantine on arrival or apply for an exemption after flying to Perth from the COVID-19 hotspot.

Jason Gale.

Mr Gale was found dead in bush at Ashendon, south-east of Perth, on July 21 in non-suspicious circumstances.

He had not been seen for a week after he was captured on CCTV fuelling up his car and buying a bottle of water at a service station in the small Wheatbelt town of Popanyinning, about 150km south-east of Perth.

As revealed by The West Australian last month, Mr Gale had been haunted by the grief of witnessing the high-profile industrial death of close friend and workmate Robert Cunico at the Woodman Point wastewater treatment plant in 2018.

It is understood Mr Gale was among the work colleagues by Mr Cunico's side during his last moments.

It’s unclear if Shaun Hampson joined Megan Gale on the sad trip from Melbourne to Perth. Picture: Alex Coppel

Mr Cunico's wife Debra and daughter Ashlea paid tribute to Mr Gale in the wake of his death, saying their thoughts were with his family.

"We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of my father's work colleague and our beautiful friend Jason," Ashlea said at the time.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the Gale family as we all try to come to terms with what has transpired."

The Cunicos attended today's funeral service.

Mr Gale's younger and famous sister Megan now lives in Melbourne but other family members, including their brother, are still based in Perth.

The Gale siblings grew up in Kwinana. Their father Alan died from lung cancer in October 2014.

Neighbours said Mr Gale was a "really nice guy" and "very genuine bloke".

Originally published as Megan Gale farewells brother at Perth funeral