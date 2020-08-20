Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Supermodel Megan Gale joins family in Perth to farewell brother Jason at Fremantle Cemetery
Supermodel Megan Gale joins family in Perth to farewell brother Jason at Fremantle Cemetery
Celebrity

Megan Gale farewells brother at Perth funeral

by Rourke Walsh
20th Aug 2020 7:10 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Supermodel Megan Gale joined family in Perth on Tuesday to lay her brother Jason to rest more than a month after he was reported missing and later found dead in tragic circumstances.

Mr Gale, 49, was farewelled by a crowd of at least 200 in a cremation service at Fremantle Cemetery.

His famous sister, who now lives in Melbourne, was among the mourners - seen wearing a dark coat and sunglasses as she got into a limousine with other family after the service.

It is unclear if her partner, former AFL player Shaun Hampson, or their son River and daughter Rosie were also in attendance.

It was likely Gale would have had to quarantine on arrival or apply for an exemption after flying to Perth from the COVID-19 hotspot.

Jason Gale.
Jason Gale.

Mr Gale was found dead in bush at Ashendon, south-east of Perth, on July 21 in non-suspicious circumstances.

He had not been seen for a week after he was captured on CCTV fuelling up his car and buying a bottle of water at a service station in the small Wheatbelt town of Popanyinning, about 150km south-east of Perth.

As revealed by The West Australian last month, Mr Gale had been haunted by the grief of witnessing the high-profile industrial death of close friend and workmate Robert Cunico at the Woodman Point wastewater treatment plant in 2018.

It is understood Mr Gale was among the work colleagues by Mr Cunico's side during his last moments.

It’s unclear if Shaun Hampson joined Megan Gale on the sad trip from Melbourne to Perth. Picture: Alex Coppel
It’s unclear if Shaun Hampson joined Megan Gale on the sad trip from Melbourne to Perth. Picture: Alex Coppel

Mr Cunico's wife Debra and daughter Ashlea paid tribute to Mr Gale in the wake of his death, saying their thoughts were with his family.

"We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of my father's work colleague and our beautiful friend Jason," Ashlea said at the time.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the Gale family as we all try to come to terms with what has transpired."

The Cunicos attended today's funeral service.

Mr Gale's younger and famous sister Megan now lives in Melbourne but other family members, including their brother, are still based in Perth.

The Gale siblings grew up in Kwinana. Their father Alan died from lung cancer in October 2014.

Neighbours said Mr Gale was a "really nice guy" and "very genuine bloke".

 

Originally published as Megan Gale farewells brother at Perth funeral

CCTV of Jason when he was reported missing from his Perth home.
CCTV of Jason when he was reported missing from his Perth home.

More Stories

funeral jason gale megan gale

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Chinchilla man found with drugs set to face court

        Premium Content Chinchilla man found with drugs set to face court

        News AFTER being detained, police allegedly found the man’s drugs stashed in his pocket.

        FULL LIST: The schools with the most suspensions revealed

        Premium Content FULL LIST: The schools with the most suspensions revealed

        Education One school has taken out the top spot for the most suspensions

        Chinchilla father jailed for three years after servo armed robbery

        Premium Content Chinchilla father jailed for three years after servo armed...

        Crime DETAILS: The father-of-two lied about holding a weapon when he robbed a Western...

        Driver fined for leaving car unlocked and key in ignition

        Premium Content Driver fined for leaving car unlocked and key in ignition

        Crime 'Please lock your vehicle, protect yourself and the community'