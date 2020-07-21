Menu
FAMILY FUN IN THE SUN: Little Athletics Chinchilla. Pic: Peta McEachern
News

MEGA GALLERY: 70+ photos from Little Athletics

Peta McEachern
21st Jul 2020 5:52 PM
LITTLE Athletics had their biggest turn out with dozens of new children showing up for some fun in the sun on Monday, July 20.

During the program, with help from teachers, parents, and friends, children aged between three to six get to practise their high jump, long jump, shot put, 400m, 70m and 100m sprints in preparation for regionals.

This year the season will cost $40 for six-year-old to 17-year-olds, and $35 for Tiny Tots - although the first two meetings will be free.

For more information head to the Chinchilla Little Athletics Facebook page.

