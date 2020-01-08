Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
FASHION FORWARD: All the fashion and faces from the 2020 Bell Races in one MEGA gallery.

News premium_icon MEGA GALLERY: 250+ photos from the Bell Races

Pets & Animals

Pets & Animals premium_icon Stressful Monday? Here's photos of dogs going for...

News

News premium_icon 100+ PHOTOS: NYE 2019 rodeo party

News

News premium_icon PHOTOS: The party has started at Falls Festival Byron...

News

News premium_icon MEGA PHOTO GALLERY: Taroom End of Year Race Meet

Environment

Environment premium_icon IN PICTURES: Refilling water bombers at Bundy airport...

News

News premium_icon CUTE! Dalby Preps sum up their first year at...

News

News premium_icon 180 PHOTOS: Chinchilla Cup faces, fashion and...

News

News premium_icon 220+ MEGA GALLERY: Gymnastics competition

News

News premium_icon 100 PHOTO MEGA GALLERY: Chinchilla gymnastics comp...

News

News premium_icon FOAM PIT FUN: Check out all wild, wet and whacky...

News

News premium_icon 130+ PHOTOS: Kids carve up the court in Hotshots...

Weather

Weather premium_icon IN PHOTOS: Suburban nightmare as hail-nado rains...

AFLGF

AFL ‘Atmosphere killing’ Lewis bombs at MCG

Fire crews have shared these images as they continue to fight the Deepwater blaze by land and air.

News EERIE VIEW: Fireys share Deepwater blaze images from...

The crowd looks through the gallery at the opening of the 2018 JADA.

News LOOK: Check out the best in Australian drawing

Technology

Technology IFA 2018: $7.9 billion in deals done at tech show

News Silence of the Lamborghini: speeding driver fined...

Offbeat

Offbeat No joke! Police film chicken crossing the road

A 22-year-old Coraki man has been arrested after allegedly avoiding a random breath test at Casino and smashing through three yards.

Crime PHOTOS: Huge palm tree flung onto house after...

Lifestyle

Lifestyle No more Allen key! Ikea furniture no match for robot...

The sky was blocked out by a swarm of cockatoos ahead of a storm in Andrews Farm in South Australia.

News 'Unbelievable' video: 'Millions' of birds flee from...

Horses Feel the drama of horse racing's Black Opal Stakes

A spectacular sunrise has been caught on film shining over Haleakala National Park in Hawaii.

Travel A sunrise so spectacular it's raised fears for public...

Kindergarten student Milan joined youngsters across the nation as they dressed up as senior citizens to celebrate their 100th day of school in the US.

News Is this the world's cutest 100-year-old grandma?

News

MEGA GALLERY: 250+ photos from the Bell Races

by and
8th Jan 2020 1:00 PM

premium_icon Subscriber only

RACING Queensland's decision to halt horses from the track didn't stop the punters and fashionistas from around southeast Queensland from flocking to the hihgly anticipated annual Bell Race day over the weekend.

The Bell Race Club estimated 1000 people attended the meet with some of the most stylish racewear to grace South Burnett and one of the most hotly contested fashion on the fields lineups the region's seen this Summer.

Men and women donned their finest for the highly anticipated Bell Races Fashion on the Fields competition.   Competitors took part in five different categories including best-dressed classic lady, best-dressed contemporary lady, best hat or fascinator, best-dressed couple and best- dressed gentleman.   Bell Race Club vice-president Kirsten Todd said it was a huge day for the community.   "The fashion on the fields is a big event in Bell with a preliminary final followed by a grand final," Todd said.    "There are five categories that all have $500 cash prizes thanks to our sponsors at AGL.   "It's the biggest event for the year in Bell and with the drought it's especially important this year."   Judge Anna Harrison from Mungindi said the 2020 race season was going to be big on bright, bold colours.    "I think we're going to see a lot more neons, greens and hot pinks, it's time to get brave with your colours - no more muted neutral colours or monotone outfits," she said.   Fashions on the field veteran and master of millinery Verelle O'Shanesy said the secret to a winning race day outfit was investing in good quality headwear.   "When I'm judging I try to look for unique, handmade millinery because this is what really complements a great outfit at the races," she said.   "I always like to bring gloves to every race meet and I decide on the day whether or not they will be necessary. It's about being prepared."   Bell Races Fashions on the Fields winners of 2020:    Best-dressed classic lady: ­Elizabeth Reed, runner-up: Verelle O'Shanesy.   Best-dressed contemporary lady: Hannah Eriksen, runner-up: Courtney Retschlag.   Best hat or fascinator: Elizabeth Reed, runner-up: Kacey McEwan.   Best-dressed couple: Tim Hanson and Verelle O'Shanesy, runners-up: Matt and Rachel Pascoe.   Best-dressed gentleman: Tim Hanson. 

No Media Found

bell races fashion fashion on the fields horse races phantom meet races summer fashion
South Burnett