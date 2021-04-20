Meet the team delivering Western Downs news to you

Since 1907, a committed team of journalists has always dutifully covered the highs and lows of Chinchilla and the Murilla region.

We have told the stories of the lives that have shaped the region, from Miles and Taroom to Warra and Jandowae, into what it is today.

Just like you, we've survived massive technological change and witnessed an information revolution, and adapted with it.

How you access your newspaper changed in ways unimaginable only a few years ago. But the fundamental obligation between the newspaper and the people it lives for - its readers - has not changed.

Unlike the digital giants that revolutionised access to information but have no physical presence nor employ reporters in real communities, the news from the Chinchilla is written by real people living in the same streets as its readers.

So as we move to our new home on the Courier Mail website I want to take the opportunity make sure you recognise those faces when we bump into each other at the local coffee shop, the post office, Woolies or on Heeney Street.

My name is Peta McEachern and I am the journalist for the Chinchilla News

I'm proud and committed to upholding the long legacy of trusted news in the Western Downs and wider southwest Queensland

I began my journey as a regional journalist in 2019, and in the years since I have lived in Chinchilla I have had my pen and pad at the ready and relished in telling the stories that matter to our readers.

I work closely with my colleagues at Dalby Herald and Western Star to ensure the stories of our region are delivered to readers in a timely, accurate and meaningful way.

I always ensure Chinchilla court and Western Downs Regional Council meetings are covered, finding out the latest in resource development news and wherever that scoop takes me, or the stories that need to be told are.

For me, it's about continuing the reliability the Chinchilla News has come to be known for.

Regional news is where I got my start in journalism and it is where I want to continue my career.

In my years as a regional reporter, I have become well-equipped to cover what's happening in council, our local courts, what our police are up to as well as telling the amazing stories of the people living in our community.

Since 1907 the people of the Western Downs have woken up and depended on the news from their Chinchilla News journalists and I take seriously the trust of the community to continue this conversation with our loyal readers.

You can trust me to ask the questions you want answered, break the stories people don't want told and hold authority to account.

Whether it's capturing the resilience of this region during devastating drought, taking photos at races, reporting on the heated exchanges at council meetings or asking the hard questions of an election hopeful, you can trust our news will never be fake. It will never be insincere. And it will never be contrary to what we know to be the facts.

Our news will always be from the heart and delivered with consideration and conscience.

The Chinchilla News lives for the region and its people. It always has and it always will.

But just as committed as we are to you, so too are our journalist colleagues across Queensland who deliver the latest breaking news to keep you in the know. And the best part is your local news subscription gets you access to the best reporting on local, state, national and international affairs.

Yes, your digital subscription to this site gives you unlimited access to all our online content and stories as well as premium access to the Courier Mail.

In the coming days, the Chinchilla News finds a new home with its own stand-alone section on the Courier Mail website.

The change will deliver a faster website, quicker coverage of breaking news across Queensland, Australia and beyond, as well as quick access to Rewards, SuperCoach and other great features.

Instead of needing to access two websites you are paying for, everything is in one place. One login, one password.

