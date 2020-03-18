Meet the students selected for a prestigous music program

MUSIC IN THE AIR: The Chinchilla Christian College students selected to attend the SHEP program.

MUSIC IN THE AIR: The Chinchilla Christian College students selected to attend the SHEP program.

TEN Chinchilla Christian College students received the exciting news this week that they have been accepted into the prestigious State Honours Ensemble Program (SHEP) Darling Downs program.

Music co-ordinator Matthew Owen, who nominated the students for the program, said he was proud of them.

“For the musicians they need to be performing at a grade four level,” he said.

“The singers have to have a coral background or some type of singing experience.

“We are just fortunate that we had so many students that fit that bill.”

Angela Taylor, Ryan and Grant Dolbel, Jasmin and Danica McGath, Bethany and Liberty Prentice, Abigail Schloss, Sophie Evans and Erin Redgwell were selected for the intensive two and a half days of music-making concluding with a concert.

Presented by Open Conservatorium, SHEP Darling Downs gives young musicians the opportunity to work with a team of eminent conductors from Queensland Conservatorium including Stefanie Smith (wind ensemble), Lisa Stevenson (string ensemble), and Kate Albury conducting the vocal ensemble accompanied by Lorraine Fuller.

The students are looking forward to experiencing different music styles and learning from teachers who are professional in their approach.

“I’m really looking forward to extending my knowledge and techniques of what I love doing,” Angela said. “I’m also really excited to learn from people from different eras.”

Seth and Zach Gerke from Chinchilla State School will also be attending the event, which will be held in term three or four.