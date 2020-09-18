Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Emma and fiance, Raymond French - Photo: Chris Gleisner
Emma and fiance, Raymond French - Photo: Chris Gleisner
People and Places

Meet the rising powerhouse of Aboriginal justice

Jenna Thompson
18th Sep 2020 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

THE future of Indigenous legal services and practices is looking bright thanks to proud Yaegl woman Emma Langton.

And to think, it all started with a Year 11 Legal Studies class.

"We were looking at native title and it sparked an interest in me; I thought this is something I can do to help my people," she said.

Earlier this month, Ms Langton received the 2020 Michelle Crowther PSM Excellence in Government Legal Service Award for her years of dedication toward improving outcomes for Aboriginal people in the justice sector.

However, Ms Langton, who currently works as a senior solicitor in the Aboriginal Services Branch in Sydney, said her biggest achievement has been her involvement with the creation of the Best Practice Standards for Representing Aboriginal Clients.

"The project required a combination of legal, community and cultural expertise to provide a comprehensive document that will be an invaluable resource for any practitioners working with Aboriginal clients," she said.

 

Emma Langford at the award ceremony.
Emma Langford at the award ceremony.

 

Ms Langton said the document has since become a crucial starting point for legal practitioners when thinking about the best practice for their Indigenous clients.

"We're hoping the wider profession will adopt these standards; it's not the be all and end all, but something we think all practitioners need to know," she said.

"This is the best thing about being Aboriginal and having a law degree; I can combine the two to navigate this legal world from an Aboriginal perspective."

Ms Langton said her recent win was inspiring others in her family.

"One of my cousins congratulated me on the award and said 'I'm going to think of that when I'm struggling with my studies, that hard work and determination gets you places'; It's really amazing to be able to inspire people like that especially our young Goori people," she said

As for Ms Langton, she credits her family for all that she's achieved.

"Growing up, I was always reminded of our family stories and the fact that my grandparents never had a formal education, so my family always encouraged me to take advantage of every opportunity," she said.

aboriginal justice aboriginal legal service award
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        PM 'determined to tear down Palaszczuk'

        Premium Content PM 'determined to tear down Palaszczuk'

        News Deputy Premier Steven Miles said PM’s ongoing criticism of Queensland’s restrictions was proof that he was 'determined to tear down' the Premier.

        COVID-19 footpath upgrades to hit Western Downs

        Premium Content COVID-19 footpath upgrades to hit Western Downs

        Council News CONTRACTORS will begin the second stage of construction works through council’s $50...

        NAMED: 62 to face Chinchilla court today

        Premium Content NAMED: 62 to face Chinchilla court today

        News FULL LIST: Locals set to face Chinchilla Magistrates Court today, September 3.

        Police minister responds to Chinchilla crime petition

        Premium Content Police minister responds to Chinchilla crime petition

        News "I and a few others feel it was a very vague response."