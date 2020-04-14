Meet the new Western Downs Regional Council

THE voice of the people has been heard with the announcement of three new faces joining the five re-elected councillors for the the newlook Western Downs Regional Council.

As of Sunday, with 65 per cent of votes counted, the eight councillors for WDRC were declared and to be led by mayor Paul McVeigh.

Incumbent councillor Peter Saxelby took out the first position in the board room with 9350 votes, with previous deputy mayor Andrew Smith taking out the second place with 9315 votes.

Newcomer Kylie Bourne from Miles recorded the third highest amount of votes followed by incumbents Carolyn Tillman and Ian Rasmussen.

Dalby local Megan James earned the sixth place in council and said she was excited to bring new ideas to the boardroom as a fresh face.

Beginning her local government service in the midst of a global pandemic will prove to be a challenge, the new councillor said, however it’s an exciting time to be able to make a difference in the community.

“I’m very committed to putting my all into it, and learning as quick as I can, and building relationships as quickly as I can although with the physical distancing in place,” she said.

“I’ve been campaigning around the concept of compassion, credibility, common sense and community spirit – that’s been the platform of my campaign.

“For me it’s bout bringing the experiences that I’ve had in different aspects of my life into the role.”

Cr James said she was keen to take into account the voices of the younger generations moving forward as emerging leaders in the community.

Kaye Maguire has been re-elected for her second term taking seventh place, with George Moore taking out the final place.

Cr Moore has returned to council after sitting out the 2016-2020 term.

He had previously served as a councillor after the amalgamation of council, and deputy mayor.

Meet your councillors:

1. Peter Saxelby: 9350 (8.01%)

2. Andrew Smith: 9315 (7.98%)

3. Kylie Bourne: 9118 (7.81%)

4. Carolyn Tillman: 9091 (7.79%)

5. Ian Rasmussen: 8828 (7.57%)

6. Megan James: 8385 (7.19%)

7. Kaye Maguire: 8079 (6.92%)

8. George Moore: 7626 (6.54%)