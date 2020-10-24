Meet the Candidate: MP Colin Boyce

ELECTION: After three years as the Member for Callide, Colin Boyce feels that there is plenty more to achieve. Picture: Sam Turner

ELECTION: After three years as the Member for Callide, Colin Boyce feels that there is plenty more to achieve. Picture: Sam Turner

AFTER three years as the Member for Callide, Colin Boyce feels that there is plenty more to

achieve.

“It would be a privilege to continue to represent Callide in the Qld state parliament,” Colin

said, adding “I don’t take this seat for granted at all,” Mc Boyce said.

“We need a strong local voice to advocate for Callide, and hopefully not from Opposition

this term.

“Callide is the money-making electorate; we will be needed to get Queensland back from

the $100 Billion debt, to help our state recover in post COVID-19 times.

“To do this, we need to further advocate for the longevity of the Callide Power Station, and

to support the coal industry and the resources industries to which Callide contributes.”

As a supporter of the Agricultural industry, and having attended every Vegetation

Management hearing, submitted his own objections to it, and also to the Reef Regulations

Federal Senate Inquiry - Mr Boyce has been left in no uncertainty about how the industry

feels.

“Our farmers and graziers have suffered at the hands of the current Government’s policies

that have been forced through parliament,” he said.

“It really has been appalling to see the way that they have been vilified as environmental vandals, when the reality is that there is no benefit to anyone to destroy their own property. “Farmers plan years, even decades, ahead and the changing rules about what they can and can’t do on their own land to appease a certain minority needs to be stopped.

“We need to repair Paradise Dam and return it to it’s full capabilities. We need to build

appropriate water infrastructure across the State, including the proper Rookwood Weir –

this is needed to ensure the future expansion of High Value Agriculture.

“Agriculture is the lifeblood of communities. Without support for agriculture, our small

businesses in our towns and regions simply won’t survive.”

Mr Boyce said he is regularly contacted by constituents struggling to find appropriate services for their needs.

“Our ageing population needs more rural health services, aged care and palliative care. They

don’t want to leave the area when they have contributed to the community all of their lives,” he said.

“And our families need birthing facilities, and general health practices to support their

choices to live and work in a great regional area.”

The LNP party said they will reinstate birthing facilities in Theodore and Chinchilla, which are both in Mr Boyce’s electorate.

This is a passionate issue for Mr Boyce, who advocated on their behalf, to re-open to low-risk pregnancies that can be safely undertaken at their hospitals.

“The Theodore community rebuilt the maternity unit to a state-of-the-art condition after

the floods. And the Labor government refused to let them use it, forcing mothers to travel

immense distances to give birth. Roadside births simply increased the risk to mothers and

their unborn children,” he said.

With mobile offices held throughout Callide on a regular basis, Mr Boyce averages over

7,000km each month in his vehicle, travelling to events and meetings with constituents and

discussing their issues, he notes many common themes.

“The Patient Travel Subsidy Scheme creates many issues for our regional residents,” he

said.

“It truly needs an overhaul to ensure that rural people can have the same access to health services as their city counterparts.

“Not surprisingly, roads are just as big a problem. Our roads are the lifelines of our regions

and they are failing. The lack of maintenance needs to be addressed urgently for my

constituents’ safety.

“The Auditor-General has highlighted a 19% shortfall in funding for bridge and culvert

refurbishment and a 16% shortfall in road resheeting in the Queensland road network.

“If the small problems with our roads are not addressed, they quickly become bigger and

more expensive problems.”