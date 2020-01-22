Meet our region’s Australia Day ambassadors

FROM a children’s healthcare specialist to a former police commsissioner, five Western Downs citizens have been chosen to inspire the region this Australia Day.

These citizens will fly the Australian flag with pride as they take on the role of Australia Day Ambassadors.

Western Downs Regional Council is partnering with local community groups to deliver a series of fun family events on 26 January, giving residents the chance to relish in the region’s vibrant culture, with extraordinary Australians also taking part in activities.

Western Downs Mayor Paul McVeigh said the Australia Day Ambassador Program inspired residents and bolster community spirit across our towns.

“The Western Downs is excited to welcome five outstanding Australians to the region to promote the meaning of Australia Day and support our communities to come together as one,” Cr McVeigh said.

“Each Ambassador has excelled in their chosen field and made a significant contribution to Australian society, as well as also being past recipients of the Australian of the Year awards, and it’s a real honour to welcome these amazing Australians to our region and be inspired by their individual stories.”

Cr McVeigh said the Ambassadors would also join in local Australia Day Ceremonies recognising the region’s newest residents and celebrating the Australia Day Awards 2020 Winners.

“On top of a jam-packed day of fun and entertainment, our Australia Day events will also recognise our newest citizens as part of the official Australia Day Citizenship Ceremony in Jandowae,” he said.

“Our Australia Day Awards winners will also be announced, recognising outstanding contributions from individuals, groups and organisations across six award categories including Regional Citizen of the Year, Regional Young Citizen of the Year, Local Volunteer of the Year, Local Community Organisation Achievement Award, Local Creative Arts Award and Local Sports Award.

“I encourage all residents to get involved with their local Australia Day event and celebrate our fantastic country and region.”

2020 Australia Day Ambassadors:

Chinchilla – Ms Nerelie Teese – Author and award-winning bush poet

Dalby and Jandowae – Mrs Annabel McKay – Nurse and Educator

Meandarra – Mr Robert (Bob) Atkinson AO APM – Former Commissioner of the Queensland Police Service

Miles – Miss Lisa Campbell – Athlete – Pole Vault/ Exercise Physiologist

Wandoan – Dr Robert McGregor – Medical practitioner specialising in child health

The Australia Day Ambassador Program is an initiative of the State Government in partnership with the National Australia Day Council.

For more information about Australia Day events across the Western Downs, visit Council’s website via www.wdrc.qld.gov.au.