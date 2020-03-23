Meet Chinchillas top customer service person

QUEENSLAND born and bred Montana Murray, 23, packed up all her belongings and moved to Chinchilla two years ago.

“I moved to Chinchilla to better myself career wise and be closer to family,” Ms Murray said.

Voted by the Chinchilla community as the towns top customer service person, Ms Murray has been working at Better Home Living for eight months – proving to be a great asset to the sales team in a very short amount of time.

The sales consultant has previously worked in the retail and sales sector before moving on to Better Home Living.

Ms Murray said she was stoked to find out she won the top spot as she strives to make every customer feel welcome, respected, and heard.

“I was very surprise I didn’t even know I was nominated until the very last minute,” she said.

“I always try and give my best customer service to anyone that walks through the door.

“I treat them with respect and always try and do a good deal for them.

“The human interaction aspect of the job and getting to know different people every day is great.

“Meeting everyone’s needs and making sure they are definitely getting the right thing that they need is important.”

The creative soul that spends her free time cooking and delving into photography, said there’s nothing better than calling a country town home.

“Being in a small town it’s important to do your best and do all you can to help the community grow,” she said.

“The tight-knit community is such a positive, everyone is always so friendly and no matter what you’re doing in the community everyone gets to know you and where you’re from.

“It’s just full of awesome people.”