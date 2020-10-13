Meandarra park to receive extra cash splash from council

IN A PUSH to stimulate tourism within the Western Downs, council allocated millions to restore parks and outdoor areas, although Leo Gordon Apex Park in Meandarra recently received an additional cash splash of $49,000.

In September Western Downs Regional Council voted to increase the budget allocated to improve the park, with the vote being carried eight to one - Cr Ian Rusmussen was the only councillor to vote against the motion.

A report noted that after the Meandarra community was consulted in June, council revised the plan to include more facilities.

“There was strong support for the project with common agreement that many components of the park had aged or were in poor condition,” the report read.

“The upgrade of the park was recognised as an opportunity to better connect the park with the adjacent caravan, camping and open spaces as well as providing the community with valued recreational spaces.

“Request for quotations were subsequently sought from appropriate contractors, three quotations were received, with the lowest totalling $124,000 (excluding GST), (and) this represents an additional $49,000 over the original budget approved.”

The park will be revitalised with new facilities and extensive landscaping as part of council’s local stimulus package to create jobs and boost the liveability of the region.

Councillor Carolyn Tillman said once complete, the project would benefit locals and visitors alike.

“Leo Gordon Park is a very popular spot in our community and it’s in a prime position to welcome travellers passing through the beautiful town of Meandarra,” Cr Tillman said.

“It is important that we continue to maintain our parks and open spaces right across the region as they are a valued part of the community and play a big role in the liveability for our residents.

“The completed project will not only provide a more modern space for our community to enjoy but will also entice our visitors to stop and stay a little longer in our towns.”

Works set to be completed at the Meandarra park include; new picnic shelters, a BBQ shelter, walkways, new trees, turfing and irrigation throughout the space.

The Leo Gordon Apex Park upgrade is included in Council’s extensive COVID-19 Recovery Package and will support local business with the majority of materials and labour sourced within the Western Downs.

Construction is expected to commence during the first week of November.