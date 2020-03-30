Mayor re-elected and back to business to help with COVID-19

WINNER: Cr Paul McVeigh has been elected into a second term as mayor at the Western Downs Regional Council.

COUNTING for the Western Downs Regional Council mayor has finished and the decision is final, Councillor Paul McVeigh claiming victory.

Cr McVeigh said he is delighted with the results, grateful to the community for showing their support and honoured to return as mayor for a second term.

"The past few days I have really been able to reflect on the last four years that I've spent in council, and I'm looking forward to leading the community and fellow council members into the next four years," he said.

"I've taken on a bit of a caretaker role this past month, so it will be terrific to get back in the driver's seat and take control to help both our community and our council."

Entering into his next term during uncertain times due to the coronavirus pandemic, Cr McVeigh aware there will challenges in the short time.

However, he is full of confidence that himself and the rest of the council no matter who is elected will be able to help the community come out on the other side.

"At a time when the world is facing a major crisis, the community needs strong leadership and certainty to ensure we move through this challenge together and bounce back as quickly as possible," Cr McVeigh said.

"I'm focused on delivering initiatives that will stimulate our economy and secure local jobs while continuing to provide essential services to the community.

"Backing local business and industry is a major focus of mine, and I am eager to work with the new Council to implement a range of initiatives which will support residents through these uncertain times and keep our economy moving."

The council processes will look a little different this year, and they are currently working on ways to co-ordinate the swearing-in of the new council.

Instead of meeting at the board room, the council will be supporting the community through Skype, phone and emails.

"I can assure you will are very fortunate to have great technology to help us communicate and the new councillors will be able to be kept very well informed as will the rest of the community," Cr McVeigh said.

"It will be hard for me as I'm such a people person and love visiting, engaging and seeing their reactions.

"Things are going to be different, but we are well equipped to see the council and the community go from strength to strength,

"I thank the community for trusting me to take the region forward through this unprecedented time in our history, and I'm keen to get on with the job of delivering for the Western Downs."