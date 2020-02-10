Mayor responds to Dalby floods

One vehicle found itself trapped in flood water at about 2am today.

DALBY is in business mode now as the clean up after the weekend’s deluge begins.

But Western Downs Regional Council mayor Paul McVeigh warns the dangers aren’t behind us yet.

“The risk that we’re very much aware of is the potential for more rain over the next three days,” he said.

“Because al the catchment areas are so saturated, any significant rainfall will have another impact.

“The message we’re trying to get to everyone is to make sure they’re aware, watch what the rainfall numbers are doing, and protect your cars and valuables.”

The Western Downs Regional Council met with a disaster management team at the weekend to organise a plan of attack leading into this week, but Cr McVeigh hopes to see the community rally together.

“In the clean-up phase, it’d be great to think as a community we’d get in and help our neighbours as well.,” he said.

“Council will provide as much support as we can.”

Tactical response units from Toowoomba will remain in Dalby this week in the event of more rain and flooding.

The council’s main concern now is the safety of the locals, and those travelling throughout the Western Downs.

“From today on, it’s road safety and road repairs, and our community’s safety as well,” Cr McVeigh said.

“Drive carefully, drive to the conditions, but also if there is water over the roads be cautious that they could be dangerous.”

A text message was sent throughout the region alerting people to the flood waters. But many said the message was too little too late, given the Myall Creek peaked at 3.15 metres at 6am on Sunday.

“We try and use all the facilities we have at our fingertips to try and look after our community as much as possible” Cr McVeigh said.

“The text message is one of those.”

The next step for the town should be assisting each other with the clean up and recovery efforts, the mayor said.

“It’s important that we have our community protecting each other, and if we do have major events that the right people know about it, be it our neighbours, or council, or the police, to make sure that we are better prepared for these quick flows,” he said.

“We’re working hard to make sure that we can cater for this next impact.”