Mayor releases statement about COVID-19

FOLLOWING a meeting with the District Disaster Management Group, Western Downs Regional Council mayor Paul McVeigh has urged the region to remain vigilant in light of COVID-19.

“As a Council we are continuing to adhere to the advice provided by state and federal health agencies and are assessing impacts to local events, facilities and services as they arise,” he said.

“We are fortunate to have one of the best healthcare systems in the world and we have absolute faith in the efforts of medical health professionals.”

The group is comprised of emergency services, health authorities and community stakeholders, and they met today to discuss council’s response to the threat of coronavirus in the southwest.

“This is an evolving situation and we encourage residents to look after one another and to take heed of the advice provided by authorities,” Cr McVeigh said.

In the last week, several major events have been cancelled in the Western Downs, including Big Skies, the Picnic Races, the Wandoan Race Day and both the Jandowae and Dalby shows.

Cr McVeigh urged the community to keep in touch with each other and health authorities, and contact a professional if any issues should arise.

“For any information relating to the coronavirus, residents should contact Queensland Health via www.health.qld.gov.au,” he said.

“Council’s Customer Contact Centre remains open for Council-related inquiries and can be contacted via phone on 1300 COUNCIL (268 624) or via email – info@wdrc.qld.gov.au.