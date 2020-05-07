Max Fitness Chinchilla welcomes new manager

MAX Fitness Chinchilla welcomes a world-class bodybuilding champion to whip the gym back into fishing shape once COVID-19 restrictions ease.

Retired bodybuilder Mike Debenham ,45, has been involved in the fitness industry for 30 years, and said he’s excited to bring what he has to offer to the Western Downs especially given the current pandemic.

“The industry is going to go through a really hard time, probably the hardest time it’s even had, so to be able to pull on all my years of experience of ownership and management and knowing the industry well, I’m really looking forward to coming in and helping out,” Mr Debenham said.

“I’m really looking forward to getting involved with the community and getting the gym integrated within the community as well – not only on a membership level, but also getting involved with some of the community groups like football teams and sporting organisations.

“I’ve just always loved being involved in sport, rugby league, and I’ve done combat sport, and since I was 19 I’ve been heavily involved with the sport of body building.”

With an impressive rap sheet, Mr Debenham has travelled the word competing extensively in bodybuilding competitions.

“I’ve been a three-time overall Mr New Zealand, I’ve placed in the top six of both the Mr World and Mr Universe, and I’ve been competing professionally around the world professionally - in America, Australia, and Canada.”

The New Zealander has been living in Australia for 10 years and recently moved to Chinchilla from the Sunshine Coast for work after the COVID-19 pandemic closed gyms on the coast.

“I was a PT on the Sunshine Coast… I’ve been doing earth works for the past month and a half which has been completely foreign to me,” he said.

Max Fitness is still closed due to COVID-19 restrictions, although Prime Minister Scott Morrison is expected to make an announcement this week on when gyms may reopen.