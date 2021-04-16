Mates plead guilty to kidnap, assault prior to man's death

Two men have pleaded guilty to kidnapping and assaulting a teacher with golf clubs just hours before he was hit by semi-trailer in bizarre circumstances.

Two mates have pleaded guilty to the bizarre kidnapping of a Brisbane private school teacher hours before he was run over and killed by a semi-trailer on the Pacific Highway.

Anthony Stott, a popular and respected French teacher at a private school which cannot be identified for legal reasons, died in bizarre circumstances in February last year.

He was killed after being hit by a semi-trailer on the Pacific Highway south of Tweed Heads, after flying home from Sydney following a trip to Peru.

Before being run over, the 43-year-old was allegedly tied to a chair and bashed with a golf club at a Cudgera Creek farmhouse he had allegedly wandered into in a disoriented state.

Brisbane man Anthony Stott, who was hit and killed by a semi-trailer on the M1. Photo Facebook

Court documents allege that before the tragedy, Mr Stott was on a flight from Sydney to Brisbane talking to himself, chanting, praying and yelling obscenities.

His silver BMW, which had earlier been clocked speeding south, was found abandoned on the highway before he arrived at the farmhouse where he was allegedly held captive.

Mark Frost (pictured front) leaves Tweed Heads Local Court on April 16 2021.

The farmhouse owners, Mark Frost and Lauren Grainger and their friend Craig Button, were charged with detaining and assaulting Mr Stott with intent to obtain information.

They have not been charged with causing his death.

In Tweed Heads Local Court on Friday, Frost and Button both pleaded guilty to one count each of detaining Mr Stott with intent to obtain information.

Frost and Button were also charged with detaining Mr Sott and assaulting him, causing bodily harm, but that charge was withdrawn by the prosecution.

Magistrate Geoff Dunlevy ordered a sentencing report for both men.

Their case was adjourned to May 17 in Lismore District Court.

Grainger was committed for trial in Lismore District Court where she has pleaded not guilty on a charge of detaining the teacher and assaulting him, causing him bodily harm.

Lauren Grainger (pictured left) leaves Tweed Heads Local Court on Friday 16 April 2021.

Her case will be mentioned in Lismore District Court on April 24.

