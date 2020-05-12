MasterChef favourite sent home

There wasn't a dry eye in the kitchen during Tuesday's emotional MasterChef elimination.

After capturing the nation's heart in season four, paediatric nurse Amina Elshafei has hung up her apron.

In one of the most intense pressure tests the MasterChef kitchen has seen, "twist week" saw the contestants' recipe sheets snatched from their workspaces as they completed a fiddly dessert challenge set by British pastry chef Darren Purchese of Melbourne's Burch & Purchese.

While Laura, Reynold and Jess dished up versions of Purchese's fruity, multi-layered dessert that impressed judges Jock, Melissa and Andy, Amina, Poh and Hayden struggled to pull through amid the nasty twist.

Hayden served up an upside down cake to the judges, while Poh's elements were problematic on every layer and missing the finishing glaze completely.

But it was Amina who was sent home after struggling to produce a meringue that wouldn't crack under the weight of the cream, admitting she found it difficult to multi-task after having her recipe sheet stripped.

Purchese’s unassuming meringue topped with cream and passionfruit was much more than meets the eye. Picture: Channel 10

When Amina's name was called, silence fell among the group.

Judge Melissa had tears in her eyes, as others gasped and openly wept over the announcement.

Food critic Melissa Leong couldn’t hide her sadness as she said goodbye to Amina. Picture: Channel 10

"Amina, today is a sad day for you, but it's also a really sad day for us," Melissa said.

"All of us in this room will remember the way the crowd at that live show chanted your name, b ut by far your biggest legacy is your wonderful presence, that's what we'll miss the most," she said, before pulling Amina into a long hug.

"I'm really really going to miss you. Thank you for every ounce of energy you give this place," she whispered.

The author of Amina's Home Cooking went back to her career as a paediatric nurse after her first MasterChef appearance in 2013.

When she first appeared on the competition, Melbourne's Herald Sun described her as "perhaps the most generously supportive, calm and optimistic contestant, always pitching in on team challenges" and The Australian Women's Weekly said she was "everyone's best friend".

If tonight's emotional farewell was anything to go by, those statements still ring true.

Amina’s undoing was the meringue “lid” of the complicated dessert. Picture: Channel 10

Meanwhile, fans and other ex-MasterChef contestants watching along were shocked by tonight's twist, calling it "cruel" and even "pure evil":

Legit I would ahve just stopped and cried. How do you even dacquoise? Is that how you spell it wtf #MasterChefAU — khanh (@khanhong) May 12, 2020

MasterChef continues Wednesday night from 7.30 on Channel 10.

Originally published as MasterChef favourite sent home

A delicate combination of coconut, passionfruit, salted caramel cream, mango mousse and vanilla panna cotta lay beneath. Picture: Channel 10

Meanwhile, contestants wiped tears from their eyes. Picture: Channel 10

Close friend Jess – who had helped Amina throughout the stressful cook – was devastated. Picture: Channel 10

I don’t think any of these judges would’ve been able to cope if they were in this challenge. Get off your high horses, that twist was unfair and cruel #MasterChefAU — lara (@sleepstagram) May 12, 2020

“No, no, this is a fun twist,” I explain to the crying VCE students in front me as I throw their formula sheets into a large bonfire at the front of the exam hall. #MasterChefAU — gnarly rae jepsen (@kimbaheartsyou) May 12, 2020

I KNEW THEY'D TAKE AWAY THEIR RECIPES I KNEW IT. Pure evil. Excellent. #MasterChefAU — Petra Starke 🌟🗝 (@petstarr) May 12, 2020

Imagine getting eliminated from #masterchefau not because of your own recipe but because you couldn’t remember someone else’s recipe off by heart... I love you Masterchef but this challenge blows. — Basic Masterchef Quotes (@BasicMasterchef) May 12, 2020