Master Jamie set to shine at Doomben

Master Jamie will race in the $125,000 Canadian Club Open Quality Handicap (1100m) at Doomben this afternoon.

WHILE all eyes and ears will be tuned to the running of the Melbourne Cup this afternoon, many will also be focused in for the performances at Doomben races of a number of CQ-owned horses.

Callaghan Park trainer Graeme Green is very upbeat about the hopes of his dashing sprinter Master Jamie engaged as TAB 9 in Race 8.

The race selected for Master Jamie is the $125,000 Canadian Club Open Quality Handicap (1110m), with Master Jamie to be ridden by his most successful associate in jockey Les Tilley.

The duo has, over the seasons, strung together numerous wins and Green believes that well could be on the cards again on Tuesday afternoon.

Master Jamie will carry 55.5kg, a luxury weight for the fighting sprinter who has lumped leviathan imposts to victory throughout his career.

Benchmark ratings issued by handicappers are always a solid guide to the prospects of a horse.

In this case, Master Jamie comes into the race with a rating of 90, making him equal eighth in assembly behind the classy race topweight Just Orm which will carry 60kg based from a 99 rating.

On the basis of the ratings, the race is wide open but Master Jamie must be considered a solid each-way betting investment to which Green concurs.

Trainer Tom Button, a "Rocky boy at heart" but these days based on the Sunshine Coast, is in for a very hectic afternoon and albeit a likely successful one at Doomben.

Button saddles up no fewer than four starters - Miss Lot One (R 2 - TAB 2); The Tax Accountant (R 3 -TAB 2); Beg Me (R 4 -TAB 1) and Gypsy Toff (R 8 -TAB 10).

Gypsy Toff is one of four Tom Button-trained horses that will race at Doomben today. Picture credit: Greg Irvine, Magic Millions.

All four horses have Central Queensland people represented in the ownership.

Miss Lot Won is a last start winner of the CYS 3YO Classic (1200m) at Callaghan Park while The Tax Accountant was runner-up to his stablemate Flying Crackerjack in the 4 and 5YO counterpart of that race at the same track.

Both seem to have excellent winning credentials, particularly the latter.

The Rockhampton Jockey Club has extended entries for both divisions of the Breeders 2YO Plate at Callaghan Park on Friday until 9am today.

Entries for the remainder of the nine-race card are extensive.

It is expected that both divisions of the Breeders Plate will have representation from graduates of this year's Capricornia Yearling Sales.

As has been the case in previous years, graduates from that unique and highly successful

Rockhampton sale got off to a flying start as juveniles this season.

At Townsville on October 24, the Domesday gelding Destroy The Star, a 2020 CYS listing, won the males division of the $44,500 Pallarenda Stakes (1000m) while another in Shreck, a Daunting Lad gelding, was third.

In the $50.5K fillies race division, yet another CYS listing in the Golden Archer-Kai Anna youngster Anniemariah finished third.

Both those races are the first for the season of such for two-year-old horses run in North

Queensland, with Rocky's Breeders Plate on Friday the next in line.

