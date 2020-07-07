Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
People have rushed to supermarkets across Victoria before tomorrow night’s lockdown despite shopping for food being a reason to leave home.
People have rushed to supermarkets across Victoria before tomorrow night’s lockdown despite shopping for food being a reason to leave home.
Health

‘Massive’ queues at supermarkets as lockdown looms

by Sarah McPhee
7th Jul 2020 7:59 PM

Shoppers have flocked to supermarkets across Victoria with reports of "massive" queues and "panic buying" just over 24 hours before much of the state enters a six-week lockdown.

Premier Daniel Andrews on Tuesday announced stage three "stay at home" restrictions would be reinstated across metropolitan Melbourne and Mitchell Shire, north of the city, from 11.59pm on Wednesday, July 8.

He announced 191 new cases of COVID-19 including 154 under investigation.

None of the cases were detected in returned travellers in hotel quarantine.

There are 69 cases linked to the public housing towers under strict lockdown in North Melbourne and Flemington while the Al-Taqa College outbreak in Truganina has grown to 90.

"It's clear we are on the cusp of our second wave - and we cannot let this virus cut through our communities," Mr Andrews said.

Shopping for food and essential items is one of the four reasons people can leave their homes but that didn't stop residents rushing to supermarkets on Tuesday, including in Melbourne's southeast and bayside.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

All product limits "except those on toilet paper" were removed at Woolworths across the country on Tuesday, the supermarket chain said in a statement.

"We wish to thank customers for returning to their normal shopping routines over the past week," Woolworths managing director Claire Peters said.

"With demand moderating, there is more than enough stock flowing through from our distribution warehouses and into our stores to support all our customers' grocery needs.

"We will continue to monitor the situation closely and will not hesitate to reinstate product limits if needed."

Coles has also removed purchase limits but has been contacted by news.com.au for further comment.

The six-week lockdown lasts until August 19.

Originally published as 'Massive' queues as lockdown looms

coronavirus lockdown melbourne

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        New dangerous drug found in Dalby

        premium_icon New dangerous drug found in Dalby

        News DALBY police have located the drug ‘fantasy’ throughout town and those caught risk up to 25 years in prison.

        Social media campaign to help boost outback tourism

        premium_icon Social media campaign to help boost outback tourism

        News A local council in Southwest Queensland is eager for tourists to return to the...

        Sore tooth led to life-changing diagnosis

        premium_icon Sore tooth led to life-changing diagnosis

        News A cancer patient who has lived in the regions all his life has been kept in good...

        Local family comes out on top after $8 million bidding war

        premium_icon Local family comes out on top after $8 million bidding war

        Property It was a fierce bidding war for the Condamine property