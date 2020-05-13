Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Snake catcher Stuart McKenzie has captured a large python enjoying a possum for breakfast at a Mooloolaba home. Photo: Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers 24/7
Snake catcher Stuart McKenzie has captured a large python enjoying a possum for breakfast at a Mooloolaba home. Photo: Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers 24/7
Offbeat

Massive python spotted devouring possum for breakfast

Ashley Carter
13th May 2020 2:34 PM | Updated: 4:14 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A HUGE carpet python has been spotted chowing down on a possum outside a Mooloolaba home this morning.

Snake catcher Stuart McKenzie posted the incredible photos of the python mid-breakfast, as he waited for the snake to finish before moving it.

Snake catcher Stuart McKenzie has captured a large python enjoying a possum for breakfast at a Mooloolaba home. Photo: Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers 24/7
Snake catcher Stuart McKenzie has captured a large python enjoying a possum for breakfast at a Mooloolaba home. Photo: Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers 24/7

"Wow isn't this incredible!" he wrote.

Snake catcher Stuart McKenzie has captured a large python enjoying a possum for breakfast at a Mooloolaba home. Photo: Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers 24/7
Snake catcher Stuart McKenzie has captured a large python enjoying a possum for breakfast at a Mooloolaba home. Photo: Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers 24/7

The graphic images come after Mr McKenzie shared a video of a python eating a large bird on another residents' clothesline.

He warned homeowners to be cautious about leaving birdseed outside, as it could attract hungry snakes looking for their next meal.

More Stories

editors picks offbeat sunshine coast snake catchers 24/7 wildlife
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Free consultations available for struggling business owners

        premium_icon Free consultations available for struggling business owners

        News Applications are open for the Business Recovery Planning Initiative.

        EMPLOYMENT BOOM: 14,000 jobs to be created by 22 projects

        premium_icon EMPLOYMENT BOOM: 14,000 jobs to be created by 22 projects

        Business THESE new energy projects could create an unprecedented amount of jobs across the...

        One Qld case recorded as easing of restrictions looms

        One Qld case recorded as easing of restrictions looms

        News Only 20 active cases remaining in Queensland at present

        3000 litres of free liquid gold heads west

        premium_icon 3000 litres of free liquid gold heads west

        News Hundreds of kegs are being sent for free to outback Queensland ahead of easing...