IN FLIGHT: A C-17 Globemaster flying low over the Sunshine Coast on Monday. Picture: Vanessa Adamson
Offbeat

Massive military jet catches curious eyes

Scott Sawyer
28th Apr 2020 2:21 PM
A MASSIVE military jet had airport onlookers asking questions, after it was spotted doing low-altitude passes at Sunshine Coast Airport.

Vanessa Adamson managed to snap a few shots of the Australian Defence Force C-17A Globemaster III as it passed over the airport at Marcoola on Monday.

Several onlookers saw the large plane making a number of passes over the airport.

A Defence Department spokeswoman said the aircraft had been on the Coast for a routine training flight.

The C-17A was operated by No.36 Squadron, based at the Royal Australian Air Force Base at Amberley, near Ipswich.

At 53m long and weighing 128 tonnes empty, it's hard to miss the Globemaster when it is in flight.

It's one of eight Globemasters currently based at Amberley.

The Globemaster has a top speed of 829km/h and can carry up to 77 tonnes of cargo, including tanks, Bushmasters and Black Hawk helicopters.

It was understood the crew had been undertaking approach training on Monday, during the flyovers.

"Air force pilots gain valuable proficiencies by conducting training at different airfields," the Defence spokeswoman said.

