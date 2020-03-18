Massive jump in coronavirus cases

Australia now has more than 470 confirmed cases of the new coronavirus, after Queensland reported another 16 cases this morning for a total of 94.

The total number of confirmed cases, based on a tally of numbers provided by health authorities in each state and territory, now stands at 472.

There are 210 in New South Wales, 94 in Victoria, 94 in Queensland, 32 in South Australia, 31 in Western Australia, seven in Tasmania, three in the Australian Capital Territory and one in the Northern Territory.

People in their 50s make up the greatest proportion of confirmed cases, followed by those in their 30s, 40s, 20s and 60s.

Far fewer people aged over 70 or under 20 have been diagnosed with the coronavirus.

Where authorities have been able to determine the source of the infection, three times as many cases came from overseas travel as local transmission.

The US and Italy have now overtaken China as the most common source country.

The first case of COVID-19 was detected on January 25 in Victoria.

The patient was a man from Wuhan, Hubei province - where the Chinese virus emerged late last year - who flew to Melbourne from Guandong on January 19.

Three more cases were detected the same day in NSW.

All three were men who had recently returned from China - two had been in Wuhan and one had direct contact with a confirmed case from the virus epicentre.

Since then, the number of cases has risen exponentially.

NSW quickly became ground zero for the Australian outbreak, and now makes up nearly half of all cases in the country.

Experts fear that if Australia follows the same trend as similar countries where infections have doubled around every six days, there could be as many as 3000 by next weekend and 6000 by early April.

Five people have died so far - one in Western Australia and four in NSW.

Australia's first coronavirus fatality was on Sunday, March 1.

He was a 78-year-old Perth man who was among 163 Australians evacuated from the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan and quarantined at Howard Springs in the Northern Territory.

The second death came on Tuesday, March 3. The 95-year-old woman was a resident at the Dorothy Henderson Lodge in Macquarie Park, in Sydney's north.

Two other residents of the same nursing home later died - an 82-year-old man on Sunday, March 8, followed by a 90-year-old woman on Saturday, March 14.

On Friday, March 13, a 77-year-old woman died in a Sydney hospital after recently arriving from Brisbane. She had developed symptoms on the plane, was taken to hospital and died the same day.

