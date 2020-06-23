Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A truck has rolled on the Warrego Highway. Photo: Queensland Police Service
A truck has rolled on the Warrego Highway. Photo: Queensland Police Service
News

Massive delays as truck rollover blocks Warrego Hwy

by Shiloh Payne
23rd Jun 2020 7:13 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAJOR highway has been blocked this morning after a truck rolled in Ipswich causing significant delays of up to an hour.

Delays are expected eastbound on the Warrego Highway at Riverview after the incident occurred just after 5.30am.

A truck has rolled on the Warrego Highway. Photo: Queensland Police Service
A truck has rolled on the Warrego Highway. Photo: Queensland Police Service

 

Paramedics, including critical care, treated one male patient for a shoulder injury.

He was taken to the Princess Alexandra Hospital in a stable condition.

Police have advised that delays are expected for some time, and to avoid the area.

Diversions are in place via River Road overpass, onto Brisbane Rd then the Ipswich Motorway.

 

 

 

 

Originally published as Massive delays as truck rollover blocks Warrego Hwy

motoring truck rollover warrego highway

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        School concert band performance planned

        premium_icon School concert band performance planned

        News The Chinchilla Christian College concert band is eager to put on a show for the community in July.

        Victoria lockout: Premier says National Cabinet to decide

        premium_icon Victoria lockout: Premier says National Cabinet to decide

        News Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk provides update on COVID-19 cases

        Council’s plans to bring big business to Western Downs

        premium_icon Council’s plans to bring big business to Western Downs

        News IN AN ambitious effort to boost the Western Downs economy, the council will waive...

        $415m, 700 jobs for ‘shovel-ready’ projects

        premium_icon $415m, 700 jobs for ‘shovel-ready’ projects

        News Queensland is set for a $415 million infrastructure spending splurge